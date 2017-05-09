Longtime treasurer submits retirement resignation and retire/rehire request

A Bellefontaine City Schools official who has worked for the district since July 16, 1979, submitted his retirement resignation at the board of education’s Monday evening meeting.

However, in the board’s next agenda item, they approved a motion that begins the first steps of Treasurer/Chief Financial Officer Keith Krieger’s steps toward a retire/rehire arrangement, beginning Aug. 1.

“We’re honored and humbled to have his 38 years of service, and are so thankful that he would consider staying on with us,” Board President Joan Haushalter said. “We’re in such good hands under Keith’s leadership.”

“To give that much time to one district is phenomenal,” Superintendent Brad Hall said when mentioning Krieger’s hire date.

Read complete BOE NEWS in Tuesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!