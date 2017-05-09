Visiting kids on the block

Indian Lake Elementary second-graders received a visit from the Kids on the Block puppets from CatCo is Kids of Columbus. The show helped students understand bullying and ways to prevent it through vignettes in which characters were bullied. The performance included frank discussion of how the characters reacted, how they were feeling and how they could handle the situation better by themselves or with help from friends. Each student received a book about bullying prevention. The program was sponsored by the Columbus Foundation and Buckeye Health Plan. (PHOTO | INDIAN LAKE SCHOOLS)