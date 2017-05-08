Sun, 22 vendors greet patrons on opening day of farmers market

Despite a cold, wet week to start May, Mother Nature smiled on the opening day of the Logan County Farmers’ Market on Saturday morning, drawing out 22 vendors and a bustle of busy shoppers looking for produce, baked goods and other locally-made products.

Kim and Ryan Freeman of West Mansfield look at plants available at the Gardener’s Delight booth during the Saturday morning opening day of the Logan County Farmers’ Market. (EXAMINER PHOTO S| REUBEN MEES)

“It’s a beautiful day and look at all these people,” beamed Jan Dawson, a founder of the farmers’ market, which is entering its 21st year.

“I remember first Saturdays when we’d be excited to have four or five vendors; this is amazing. Every year, I wonder if this is just a fad — if it will die out — but it doesn’t. This is a thriving market.”

She said the market’s growth, which began as a small group of local farmers in the parking lot of the TSC store, to the vibrant place it is from 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday morning has been like raising a child.

“In the teenage years, we had experienced growing pains as we considered moving it to downtown, but now that it is in its 20s, it feels like it is an adult and it is time to set it free.”

