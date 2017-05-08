LifeCare Alliance honors county Meals-on-Wheels volunteers

LifeCare Alliance hosted a recent reception to honor area volunteers who give their time, talents and treasures to care for Logan County’s most vulnerable residents — older adults and medically challenged neighbors — by delivering Meals-on-Wheels.

“Congratulations to all the volunteers in Logan County,” LifeCare Alliance officials said in a release. “We appreciate you, and we could not assist the residents in Logan County to remain proud, safe, and independent in the comfort of their homes without your help,”

Representatives from the Columbus-based non-profit organization extended a “special thank you” to its Logan County corporate meal route partners — City of Bellefontaine, Farm Credit Mid-America, Quest Federal Credit Union and RTC Industries.

LifeCare Alliance is the Midwest’s largest provider of meals, offers approximately 5,000 meals daily to residents in five counties — Franklin, Logan, Champaign, Marion and Madison — through Meals-on-Wheels and the congregate senior dining centers.

