A community that cares

United Way volunteer day successful despite rain

Despite a rain-soaked morning that put a damper on outdoor work, the United Way of Logan County’s second Community Cares Day proved to be a beneficial experience for both the volunteers and the agencies that benefited from the work.

Volunteers from 30 businesses and organizations turned out Friday morning to tackle projects throughout Logan County as part of the United Way's Community Cares Day. Citizens Federal Savings & Loan Association representatives Rick Hatcher and Connie McGlone hand fresh produce Friday to city resident Cindy Kirkpatrick during the Second Harvest Food Bank's Mobile Food Pantry stop at Union Station.

“This really embodies the spirit of the United Way,” director Dave Bezusko said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t have any ark-building projects on this day that was more apt for ducks.

“We appreciate the flexibility and accommodations our volunteers made to accomplish more than half of the work we had originally scheduled.”

In total, nearly 250 volunteers from 30 local workplaces were scheduled to go out into the community Friday to tackle much-needed work at various nonprofit and government organizations. The group assembled for a breakfast at the Bellefontaine Regional Airport and several of the volunteer groups rearranged their schedules to work indoors while some of the projects were rescheduled or canceled.

Last year, the Community Cares Day was in August, but spring is the slower time of the year for the United Way, Bezusko said. It also is a good time to tackle spring cleaning and other projects that organizations can use volunteer help accomplishing.

And it helps the companies that send volunteers to work together in new ways.

“This gives our corporate donors a hands-on volunteer opportunity to do projects and see what goes on at our partner organizations,” Bezusko said. “It also allows them to work as a team in an environment and in a way that they don’t typically work together.”

Fighting firefighter cancer

Members of the Leadership Logan County class helped stamp out cancer during their time at the Bellefontaine Fire Department.

While most of the dozen volunteers from various businesses put a new coat of paint on the walls of the upstairs and downstairs living quarters, three men also helped assemble a sauna with therapeutic benefits for firefighters.

“Research shows that after firefighters get back from fighting a fire, they have certain heavy metals on their skin,” leadership class volunteer and Logan County Chamber of Commerce president Darrin Haubert said. “If they spend 15 to 20 minutes in a sauna after they get back from a fire, they will sweat out a lot of the toxins and this can prevent them from developing cancer later in life.”

