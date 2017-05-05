Huntsville UMC returns home

To reunite its body of believers, members of the Huntsville United Methodist Church had to leave home.

Huntsville United Methodist Church’s 125-year-old sanctuary has been expanded into a fan shaped room with a wide platform. The cross hanging on the wall was made by church members using floor joists from the original construction. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

But Sunday, the 200-some members will return and continue to worship as one body in their expanded and renovated 125-year-old church at 6611 Fruit St. in the village.

“Through this process,” Pastor Brian Meadows said, “we’ve learned there is strength to be gained in the struggle.

“We’re still intact — one body and one body strong. Praise be to God.”

About five years ago, the church began talking about developing more room as the congregation had grown too large for the original sanctuary. They were holding two services and feeling some separation because of the split services.

Read complete story in Friday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!