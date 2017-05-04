Statue honors WW II veterans

Hi-Point Career Center students design Iwo Jima replica for Harold Kerr American Legion Post 173

The exterior of Bellefontaine’s American Legion post got a new metal statue to honor World War II veterans thanks in part to the efforts of a group of Ohio Hi-Point Career Center students.

Tim Pierce, left, commander of the American Legion Harold Kerr Post 173, presents a certificate of appreciation to Ohio Hi-Point Career Center senior Jonathan Klingler, whose welding and fabrication class designed and built a metal statue of the flag raising at Iwo Jima that was installed outside the Bellefontaine post. Joining the two are, from left, Robert Walker, a veteran and Hi-Point facilities and grounds superintendent, Tonya Ramey, Hi-Point high school director, and career center Superintendent Rick Smith. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

Members of the Harold Kerr Post 173 unveiled the new piece of art that depicts six U.S. Marines hoisting the American flag atop Iwo Jima’s Mount Suribachi.

Read complete story in Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!