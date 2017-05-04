‘The Kindness Diaries’ show host visits Riverside

There are two options to make an impact in someone’s life — one is by being mean and the other is by being kind.

Riverside High School graduate Jasmine Bryant, left, listens to speaker and world traveler Leon Logothetis as he shares with Riverside Schools students about the chance to step outside their comfort zones, as Ms. Bryant did when she contacted him about speaking at the school. (PHOTO | RIVERSIDE SCHOOLS)

This simple reasoning was shared by The Kindness Diaries TV host Leon Logothetis on his recent visit to Riverside Local Schools. This Netflix series follows Mr. Logothetis as he circumnavigates the globe on his vintage yellow motorbike Kindness One, giving life-changing gifts along the way to unsuspecting good Samaritans.

Through his various adventures, the author and traveler has been to more than 90 countries and to every continent.

