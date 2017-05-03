Parks board considers improvement at Mary Rutan

Dog park, accessible playground still on agenda

The future of a ball diamond and discussion of other recent developments at Mary Rutan Park were the subject of a work session that preceded the Tuesday evening meeting of the Bellefontaine Joint Parks and Recreation District.

Parks Superintendent Kris Myers told board members that they either need to consider investing in improvements at the ball diamond at Mary Rutan or possibly remove it.

Bellefontaine Parks Superintendent Kris Myers, center, and members of the parks board inspect a ball diamond at Mary Rutan Park that is being considered for removal during a park visit prior to the monthly Tuesday evening meeting. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | REUBEN MEES)

The diamond, which was once one of the city’s most widely utilized, is no longer used for games and only a few youth teams use it as a practice field, Mr. Myers said. A retaining wall installed on the south side of the diamond in 1998 is also starting to deteriorate and the chain link fence is tilting inward.

The board has been touring various parks prior to each monthly meeting, but did not take any action on the items discussed.

