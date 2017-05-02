Virtual contest begins today

Online readers of the Bellefontaine Examiner at www.examiner.org can participate in a virtual contest that runs through Saturday, May 13.

The Virtual Mother’s Day Contest requires readers to click on participants’ tags and register to win prizes from area advertisers by answering questions.

Any of the links can be visited. Only one registration of name, address etc., is required. Then visitors can return to the contest and click on any of the tags and become eligible for various prizes by filling in email address and answering questions pertinent to the particular advertiser.

At the end of the contest, entrants will receive additional discounts/ offers via email from some of the participating sponsors.

Participants and their prizes include: Green Hills Community, $100 Walmart gift card; Tanger’s Furniture, Best Chair rocker recliner; Bellefontaine Dental, $199 teeth whitening trays (includes one bleach tube); Mad River Knife & Supply, Heritage Rough Rider, 22 caliber revolver; Peach Tree, $50 gift certificate; Michael Eller, $50 Visa gift card; Maze Hearing & Balance, $100 Visa gift card; The Court House Square, $50 gift certificate; and Bellefontaine Examiner, one-year free subscription.