AGC tours give students a glimpse into glassmaking

Auto glass manufacturing is more than cutting and laminating panes together, eighth-grade Bellefontaine Middle School students are learning during visits to AGC Automotive Americas’ 1465 W. Sandusky Ave. plant.

ABOVE: Bellefontaine eighth-grader Ethan Moore manipulates the arm of robot into position as part of a demonstration at AGC Automotive Americas’ 1465 W. Sandusky Ave. plant. Despite Ethan’s efforts and those of his school mates, the robot was not fooled and returned to the proper starting position when activated. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | JOEL E. MAST)

Producing a product that will fit precisely in a Chevrolet Corvette requires comprehensive design and engineering on computers, good chemistry and a workforce capable of using the latest robotic and computer technology, AGC Supply Chain Manager Chad Mullins said during opening remarks.

Mr. Mullins told the students he started out in second shift assembly at the plant and progressed into management.

His years of work have included trips to other AGC plants.

“Working here can be a gateway into a career and to the world,” he told the group, noting AGC has plants and operations around the world.

