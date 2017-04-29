Salute to local artists and authors planned

The works of several renowned artists and authors — including the likes of Warren Cushman and Allan W. Eckert — are the focus of the Logan County History Center’s new display that will be unveiled this weekend.

A display of artist Warren Cushman’s work that includes an original palette, above, and author Kin Hubbard, who created the character Abe Martin, right, are among the works that are being displayed at the Logan County History Center’s Salute to Artists and Authors exhibit that opens with a Sunday afternoon event. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | REUBEN MEES)

In addition to lining the halls with artworks created by local residents and display cases with books by local authors, the Salute to Logan County Artists and Authors will feature demonstrations by members of the Logan County Art League, a book signing by a local physician and a chance to pre-order a new book on the history of East Liberty, Museum Curator Todd McCormick said.

The 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday open house kicks off the display, which will line the halls of the local history museum and the Orr Mansion for the remainder of the year.

“We wanted to do this display a couple of years ago, but because of the construction going on with the transportation museum, we didn’t want the dust to damage any of the paintings,” Mr. McCormick said.

