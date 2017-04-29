Not bitter, just better

4 women treated to Day of Pampering after conquering health difficulties

Betsy Moffett’s hair is styled by Mycole Overfield, advanced cosmetologist at The Lock Shop (left) and Ashley Jackson brushes Amber Armbruster’s hair while drying it Friday at Roots in Russells Point (right).

Four women from different walks of life who share a similar attitude of taking charge of their health despite facing various adversities were honored Friday as part of the annual “Girls Night Out: A Celebration of Women's Health” at the Bellefontaine First Church of God.

Marie Baughman, Amber Armbruster, Melissa Katterheinrich and Betsy Moffett, all from DeGraff, impressed their family members and friends with the way they triumphed over difficulties to meet their health and wellness goals, and they were nominated for a free “Day of Pampering” in conjunction with the annual event.

As Mrs. Baughman said this week, “You can choose to be bitter or you can choose to be better, no matter what circumstances you’re going through.”

The “Day of Pampering” began several weeks ago with a shopping spree at Maurices, 2107 S. Main St., Bellefontaine, with stylist services donated by the store.

Then Friday, the recipients were treated to a full array of pampering — hair cut and color, manicure, pedicure, massage and waxes and more — at four local salons that donated their services, Studio M, 420 S. Main St.; The Lock Shop, 130 S. Main St.; and Trade Winds Day Spa, 122 E. Patterson Ave., all in Bellefontaine; and Roots, 306 State Route 708, Russells Point.

To showcase their new looks, they each took the spotlight Friday night at the annual Girls Night Out presented by Mary Rutan Hospital and Logan Acres Care Center.

Three of the honored women — Mrs. Moffett, Mrs. Armbruster and Mrs. Baughman — each accomplished weight loss totals of 100 pounds or more in recent years through diet and exercise, leading to improved overall health.

Also during the past year, Mrs. Katterheinrich persevered through a physically demanding and exhausting treatment for breast cancer and the early stages of cervical cancer, including chemotherapy, a joint surgery for both a double mastectomy and radical hysterectomy, followed by radiation treatment.

She amazed her co-workers at The Homestead at Logan Acres, who nominated her for the award, by the way she “rarely missed a day, making the residents’ days brighter as she worked through the cloudy days of her life.”

Marie Baughman receives a manicure from Hannah Allen, hair stylist and nail technician at Trade Winds Day Spa.

Melissa Katterheinrich is treated to salon services at Studio M with stylist Amy Sheely. (EXAMINER PHOTOS)

