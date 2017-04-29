Towering accomplishment

A crew with Caldwell Tanks lifts the ball of Belle Center’s new 150,000-gallon water tower into place Friday morning at Murray Griffin Park. The installation of the ball marks a significant development in the project that has been at the forefront of village business for most of the past four years. It is being funded through a $1.117 million loan through the Ohio EPA’s Water Supply Revolving Loan Account, which provides low interest loans to municipal and non-profit water projects. (PHOTO | BELLE CENTER MAYOR TERESA JOHNSTON)