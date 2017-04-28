Keeping a tradition alive

Doors auction raises $30K for local cancer patients

Sally Engle, front, and Melody Couchman, organizer of the annual Doors of Encouragement event, hug at the start of the Thursday evening Doors of Encouragement auction. (EXAMINER PHOTO S | REUBEN MEES)

Inspired by the memory of her daughter, Sally Engle hadn’t missed a Doors of Encouragement since it started in 2012.

This year, not even a stroke that limited her ability and construction at her school was going to keep the art teacher from keeping that tradition alive.

“I didn’t want to miss a chance this year to make a door and make a difference,” she said at the start of Thursday evening’s auction that would raise at least $30,000 for the Logan County Cancer Society.

