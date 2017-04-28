Dangers of driving drunk, distracted depicted to WL-Salem students

Sobering consequences of the dangers of drunk driving were made plain Thursday to West Liberty-Salem High School students during a presentation and hands-on demonstrations.

Sophomore Nate Daniels simulates driving under the influence Thursday during a distracted driver program at West Liberty-Salem. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

The National Save a Life Tour is a traveling presentation offers high school, college and even military groups an intimate glimpse into the perils of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or driving while texting or using a cell phone.

“Before they get into the demonstrations and simulators, the presentation begins with a video, and at the start the kids aren’t settled in yet, some even talking over the video, but it quieted down real quick once they start to get an actual picture of what could happen if they don’t make good choices while driving,” assistant high school principal Andy McGill said.

Read complete story in Friday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!