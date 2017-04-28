Medication take-back returns Saturday

Residents can take advantage of a curbside drop-off event during the spring medication take back day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Mary Rutan Hospital, 205 Palmer Ave.

Pills, patches and sharps will be accepted. Please place sharps in a covered container to reduce the risk of puncture. No inhalers or liquids will be accepted.

Mary Rutan Hospital, Bellefontaine Police Department and Community Coalition for Opiate Relief Efforts in conjunction with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, encourage Logan County citizens to dispose of unused or expired prescription medication to reduce access to prescription drug misuse.

Those who can’t make it to the drop-off can use permanent drug drop boxes located at the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, 295 S. County Road 32, accessible 24 hours every day, and the Russells Point Police Department, 433 Orchard Island Road, Russell's Point, available from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

For more information call (937) 599-7005 or (937) 465-1045.