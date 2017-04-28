Head Start on fighting fires

Richland Township Assistant Fire Chief Dave Johns demonstrates the use of a detector to 4-year-old Head Start students Isabella Rausch of Belle Center, left, and Peyton Lyons of Bellefontaine during a Day of Play visit by the Benjamin Logan Head Start class to the Belle Center Free Public Library on Thursday afternoon. The Council on Rural Services, which provides Head Start programming at Ben Logan, Bellefontaine, Indian Lake and Riverside schools, is in the midst of open enrollment for the 2017-18 school year, head teacher Christina Neill said. To learn more or to get an application, call (937) 599-6710. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)