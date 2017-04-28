Ridgemont board continues to explore drug testing option

Hazel Daniel Moore Land Lab work detailed

Kyle Prueter of Great Lakes Biomedical shared about their program for random and mandatory drug testing for student athletes and student drivers Thursday evening during the Ridgemont Board of Education meeting as the district continues to explore a drug testing option.

His company has been doing this work with schools for more than 20 years and answered many questions such as: Why would the school only drug test athletes and drivers instead of all high school students?

He said by law, all students are required to come to school, so drug testing them is an invasion of privacy without due cause. However, athletes and drivers agree to a higher standard of behavior.

Their participation is a privilege. This higher standard for a voluntary activity allows the district to legally conduct drug screening.

Read complete BOE NEWS in Friday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!