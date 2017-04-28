Student claims video threat was a joke

A 16-year-old Bellefontaine High School student was charged with delinquency inducing panic for a threatening online video that alarmed police and school officials.

Alex Stewart, 725 Euclid St., reportedly was cooperative with officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department, who seized three airsoft handguns, an airsoft AK-47 replica and a BB-gun.

Alex Stewart, 16, of Bellefontaine, remains in custody after posting a video online Thursday in which he threatened to harm himself and others, particularly at Bellefontaine High School. (PHOTO | SCREEN SHOT VIA FACEBOOK)

Authorities determined early on that the suspect did not have access to lethal ordnance.

With no credible threat, Bellefontaine City Schools officials went ahead with school today.

Police learned of the threatening videos after a father and his daughter showed them a YouTube video in which the suspect threatened to harm himself and others, particularly at Bellefontaine High School.

He claimed to have 100 rounds of ammunition and asked, “How many people do you thing I can take out with all these bullets?”

Upon learning the suspect’s identity, officers converged on the teen’s home and met with him and his parents.

He admitted making the video, claiming it was “just for jokes.”

His parent, Chris and Alisa, allowed the officers to search the teen’s room. Mr. Stewart told officers his son has been the target of bullying and school officials are not addressing the family’s concerns.

A belt of linked 5.56-caliber ammunition blanks was recovered and taken as evidence.

Officers took the suspect to Mary Rutan Hospital for evaluation and for further interviews with his parents present.

The teen told the police he took the video down from YouTube, realizing it was mistake.

He told them of the airsoft guns and that he specifically painted the orange tip of the rifle replica to make it look real. Officers returned to the home with the parents to retrieve the replica guns. They were able to locate the replica handguns, but not the rifle despite a search of the entire home.

It was turned over after Mr. Stewart left the hospital and returned home.

The teen was lodged in the Logan County Juvenile Detention Center.

As the investigation was wrapping up late Thursday, Police Chief Brandon Standley reported publicly the student had been identified and was cooperating with police investigators.

He emphasized authorities did not believe there was any remaining threat to students or staff at Bellefontaine High School and that school would take place as usual today.

“We ask that you take time to understand that the photo that is being passed around online has been copied and pasted numerous times and shared. We have been aware of that photo and online videos,” the chief wrote on the department’s Facebook page. “We thank you for being concerned and thank you for wanting to get involved.”

Schools Superintendent Brad Hall said the district was aware of the online threat Thursday evening and worked with law enforcement to resolve the issue.

The superintendent put out an automated phone notification late in the evening to district parents and also through text messages. He also sent an e-mail to all staff members regarding the situation, noting there was no longer a threat, the student who made the threats was getting the assistance he needed and that school would be in session today.

This morning, officers were assigned to the school campuses as reassurance and support to staff, students and families. Mr. Hall also visited the various buildings at the start of the school day, and said the day was going smoothly.

“Our staff continues to be very professional, making sure they’re meeting the needs of students, both academically and psychologically,” the superintendent said.

Regarding the bullying concerns expressed by the suspect’s father, Mr. Hall said the district had not yet confirmed any such incidents. They are currently working with staff and students to determine whether any such incidents occurred.