Adapting to change

Playground update eases access

Aubree Joseph smoothly rolls around the newly upgraded playground at the Discovery Center during preschool recess.

Aubree Joseph (right) joins friends from the left, Brianna Harless, Aubrey McAleer and Samantha Smith as they listen and watch teacher Jill Butler read a story at the new handicap accessible picnic tables on the Logan County DD Board playground. Some of the new concrete and swings can be seen in the background. (PHOTO | BOARD OF DD)

Improvements done to the playground over the past year and unveiled this week, make it easier for her to play with her friends.

Logan County Board of DD Superintendent Saul Bauer says he was surprised when a board member brought to his attention last year that the agency’s own playground, albeit accessible, still was difficult to navigate for a child in a wheelchair.

“We went down, took a look, did some measurements and found that parts of the playground were actually challenging for individuals in wheelchairs. So, we hired a contractor, had some additional concrete poured and ordered some new playground equipment. We now have a very large area that is flat and easily accessible. We’re very pleased with how it turned out.”

Complete story and more photos in Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!