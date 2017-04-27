BCS employee among top drivers at regional bus rodeo

Bellefontaine City Schools bus driver Mike Puhalla recently competed in the Western Division Regional Bus Rodeo at Miamisburg High School, and placed third out of 78 competitors.

He has been driving school bus for 10 years, spending the last five years with BCS.

Thirteen area schools representing the West Region sent drivers to compete. Each participant is required to execute many complex maneuverability skills, not only pertaining to proper daily student pick up and drop off procedures, but also difficult serpentine courses with backing requiring accuracy within 4 inches.

MIKE PUHALLA

