Making the grade

Bellefontaine Street Department’s Mike Foulk uses a mini track hoe to scrape temporary fill from a city parking lot as Bryan Dalrymple checks the elevation on Wednesday. The lot is south and across an alley from the Municipal Building, 135 N. Detroit St. The project which includes purchasing the property, a brick knee wall, excavating and paving will total $50,000. Paving should be done in the next few weeks. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)