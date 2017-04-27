Personnel items top board agenda
- Written by NATE SMITH
New satellite courses of study added
Several personnel measures were handled Wednesday in a regular meeting of the Ohio Hi-Point Career Center school board.
A handful of resignations were accepted including Carrie Draper, assistant satellite program technology coordinator; Hailey Griffo, social studies coordinator; and Lyndsey Murphy, agriculture education instructor, for personal reasons.
Resignations for the purpose of retirement were accepted from Darlene Roll, intervention coordinator; and Lynne Hall, school counselor.
One-year, hourly contracts were extended to adult education instructors John Bucher and Arthur Spragen.
