Personnel items top board agenda

Several personnel measures were handled Wednesday in a regular meeting of the Ohio Hi-Point Career Center school board. 

A handful of resignations were accepted including Carrie Draper, assistant satellite program technology coordinator; Hailey Griffo, social studies coordinator; and Lyndsey Murphy, agriculture education instructor, for personal reasons. 

Resignations for the purpose of retirement were accepted from Darlene Roll, intervention coordinator; and Lynne Hall, school counselor. 

One-year, hourly contracts were extended to adult education instructors John Bucher and Arthur Spragen. 

