Personnel items top board agenda

New satellite courses of study added

Several personnel measures were handled Wednesday in a regular meeting of the Ohio Hi-Point Career Center school board.

A handful of resignations were accepted including Carrie Draper, assistant satellite program technology coordinator; Hailey Griffo, social studies coordinator; and Lyndsey Murphy, agriculture education instructor, for personal reasons.

Resignations for the purpose of retirement were accepted from Darlene Roll, intervention coordinator; and Lynne Hall, school counselor.

One-year, hourly contracts were extended to adult education instructors John Bucher and Arthur Spragen.

Read complete BOE NEWS in Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!