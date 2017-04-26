Preserving history

1940 girls basketball uniform donated to WL-Salem schools

When Shelley Young was going through her late mother’s belongings a couple years ago, she could not believe her eyes when she opened one particular box.

“I opened a box and mom’s entire basketball uniform from West Liberty was in there,” said Ms. Young, whose mother, Virginia Landgraver Young graduated from West Liberty in 1941. “I immediately said, ‘this needs to go back to the school.’”

West Liberty resident Patti Metz, right, is pictured with the display of a uniform from the 1940 West Liberty girls basketball team which she played on. The uniform was donated by Shelley Young, left, who discovered it while going through the belongings of her late mother Virginia Landgraver Young, a 1941 West Liberty graduate. Ms. Young donated the uniform to the school during a ceremony Tuesday. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The uniform, consisting of shorts, jersey, a warmup jacket and black and orange socks, was donated by Ms. Young to the school during a ceremony Tuesday. In attendance was Patti Metz, who also graduated in 1941 and played on the basketball team with Ms. Young’s mother.

After discovering the uniform, Ms. Young was put into contact with Mrs. Metz, who still resides in West Liberty.

