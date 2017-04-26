Riverside preschool registration day set, teacher hired for program

Elementary principal extended 2-year contract

Riverside Local School’s new preschool program that will be available this fall to 4-year-olds in the district was a focus of the board of education’s Tuesday evening meeting, with the hire of a teacher for that classroom approved and the details of a preschool registration day announced.

Members extended a one-year limited teaching contract to preschool teacher Molli Bell, effective Aug. 14.

In recent years, Ms. Bell has been serving as the head teacher of the Head Start preschool site located in a modular on the Riverside school grounds and operated by the Council on Rural Services.

Superintendent Scott Mann said he is meeting with CORS representatives later this week regarding the future of that program. He said the other site likely will focus on serving children in the 3-year-old range.

The Head Start focuses on serving low-to-moderate income families, along with students who have been diagnosed with special needs. The school district’s new preschool also will open up the educational opportunity to other pupils who might not meet the qualifications for Head Start, Mr. Mann said.

“This has been a dream of mine for a long time to offer a preschool program; this is something we’ve talked about for a number of years, and now we’re excited to make it a reality,” the superintendent said.

Regarding the preschool registration day, the district is inviting interested parents and their children to the school building from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4, to tour the preschool classroom located in the elementary wing, and to receive more information on the tuition-free program.

For families who cannot attend the registration day, they should call the school office at 585-5981 ext. 4310.

Riverside Schools eighth-grader Sam Fleming, right, was recognized during the Tuesday evening board of education meeting by Junior High and High School Principal Kelly Kauffman for his recent fourth-place finish at the Regional Spelling Bee at Ohio University. Sam is gesturing toward his mother, high school English teacher Lucinda Fleming, to thank her for all her help studying for the competition. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

