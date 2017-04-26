Nine cases move along before judges

Several defendants appeared in Logan County Common Pleas Court this week.

Assigned Judge Mark S. O’Connor sentenced three defendants and accepted pleas from five others.

Matthew Anderson, 27, of Lima, was sentenced to two years in prison for two counts of trafficking in heroin and a community control violation.

Jeffrey Kissling, 44, of Bellefontaine, was sentenced to 30 days in the Logan County Jail, three years’ community control, the probation improvement program and ordered to pay court costs for possession of drugs.

Read complete COURT NEWS in Wednesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!