Resolution opens another path for airport funding

Bellefontaine City Council members gave their blessing to apply for Ohio Department of Transportation Aviation Funds to work on improvements to an apron and a taxiway at the Bellefontaine Regional Airport even though the city administration may not pursue the option.

Service-Safety Director James Holycross said the funds are intended for airports that do not receive passenger or cargo entitlement funding from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Bellefontaine has successfully obtained FAA funding in the past and the ODOT option is one the city’s previous grant administrator did not pursue.

Tuesday’s passage of a resolution opens another potential funding avenue for the city, Mr. Holycross said during the Finance Committee meeting.

