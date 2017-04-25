High school creates success center

Retire, rehire positions approved

Bellefontaine City Schools Board of Education members approved at their Monday evening meeting the creation of a coordinator position who will be charged with running the new “High School Success Center” at Bellefontaine High School to offer additional intervention services for students, beginning with next school year.

The coordinator position will be posted today, and officials are looking for someone with the minimum requirements of a licensed teacher to serve in this position, Superintendent Brad Hall said.

Mr. Hall explained that this classroom at the high school will be open to any students needing extra assistance and students who are enrolled in the Virtual Learning Academy to help keep them on track for graduation throughout their high school years.

“This will help fill the extra intervention piece that we were missing at the high school level,” Dr. Pam Noeth said. “I think it’s definitely needed, not just here, but at many high schools across the state.

“We’ll be able to offer more targeted intervention to students and make sure they don’t end up with credit deficiencies.”

