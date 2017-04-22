Recycling works

Daily inmate detail results in cost-savings for county program

From the left, Logan County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Guy Knight, Jail Administrator Lt. Greg Fitzpatrick, Deputy Amber Kennedy and Angel Payne, Logan County Solid Waste Management District coordinator, examine bales of recycled plastics, paper and other materials just outside the recycling processing center at 1100 S. Detroit St. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

This Earth Day, a program utilizing an unexpected labor source — Logan County Jail inmates — is helping to reduce the county’s environmental impact by providing a cost-effective way to process recycling materials. It also is continuing the Logan County Solid Waste Management District’s momentum as one of the most innovative recycling programs in the state.

Five days a week, Monday through Friday, and on occasional weekends and holidays as needed, the low-level offenders work the lines at the 1100 S. Detroit St. recycling center. They contributed to 2016 recycling processing totals of 3,567 tons coming from various sources, or averaging a little more than 297 tons a month, explained Angel Payne, Logan County SWMD coordinator.

The program is made possible through an official contract that began in February 2014 between the Logan County Sheriff’s Office and the SWMD. It pays the salary of one full-time supervising deputy, along with extra financial assistance for meals and laundry costs associated with the job, in exchange for a crew of between 4 to 12 inmates to work at the recycling center detail for 61⁄2 hours each day.

Before this regular inmate detail, the agency was dealing with a backlog of items to be processed, including an “enormous” paper pile that reached all the way to the ceiling and to the back of the building, the SWMD coordinator related.

“Considering all of the man hours the inmates provide and the amount of work that is accomplished each day, we wouldn’t be where we are today without this program,” she said Tuesday while taking a walk through of the recycling center during operating hours.

“With our limited staff here, there’s no way we could keep up with the sheer volume of what they do and the materials they process every week.”

Logan County Solid Waste Management District employee Hunter Welch operates a skid-steer loader to haul paper products Tuesday at the agency’s recycling processing center housed at 1100 S. Detroit St., Bellefontaine. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

Ms. Payne estimates that even paying a group of eight employees at minimum wage to work the same number of hours would cost the agency nearly $9,000 per month, and hiring temporary employees as the agency has in the past is not without complications and red tape either.

The agency’s cost savings also are passed along to county residents through the free recycling programs, Ms. Payne said.

“This contract (with the sheriff’s office) provides us with an incredible amount of cost savings. If we didn’t have this program, I believe we’d have to start charging for many of the recycling services that we currently offer for free.”

Currently, the Logan County SWCD operates 16 free recycling drop sites throughout the county and also free curbside recycling in Bellefontaine and Lake Township.

The village of West Liberty also delivers its curbside recyclables to the Bellefontaine center, and a number of area businesses, schools, organizations and Mary Rutan Hospital collect recyclable items that are dropped off at the center for processing.

Before the signed contract in 2004, inmates worked at the recycling center at various times since the facility opened in 2009, but it was not an every day program with such beneficial results, officials explained.

The recycling facility also utilizes some labor through Department of Job and Family Services cash assistance recipients and individuals completing community service requirements to pay off court fines, both on a more sporadic basis. The inmates and these other individuals are always in separate workspaces, Ms. Payne said.

While working the lines at the recycling center, sorting items and also keeping the facility clean by performing required janitorial duties in the kitchen, restrooms and in the rest of the facility, the inmates earn good time credit, so it reduces their sentence and also takes less county resources to house them, Jail Administrator Lt. Greg Fitzpatrick said.

Deputy Amber Kennedy, who recently has been assigned to daily detail, along with Deputy Guy Knight, said the program has been good for morale and the inmates enjoy the chance to do something productive.

“It’s a whole lot better than sitting in jail,” she said. “Many of them express their appreciation to me. They really enjoy working here.

“I let them know this is a privilege to be here, and not to take it for granted. They can earn perks like soda and coffee, and on some days that they’ve worked really hard, I’ll buy a pizza for them out of my own pocket.”

While working on the comingling line Tuesday with materials such as plastics, glass, aluminum and tin, inmate Bradi Hennison said it’s been a job training experience that he’s thankful for, and it helps to break up the monotony of serving a jail sentence.

Logan County Jail inmates Bradi Hennison and Aaron Mertz work Tuesday on the comingle line of the recycling processing center housed at the rear of the Logan County Solid Waste Managment District building, 1100 S. Detroit St., Bellefontaine. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

“I’m big on recycling, so working here definitely interests me. It’s good to learn new skills while I’m serving my time. I’ve learned about the different grades of plastic and many other things while working the line.”

After items are processed on the comingling and paper lines and other areas of the facility, most of the products are compacted into bales, which are then sold on the commodities market, Ms. Payne said.

Earlier this year, the program dealt with its first ever walk-off from this job site, officials noted.

Jakob C. Yule, 20, of Bellefontaine, has been charged with a felony county of escape related to the Feb. 14 incident, where he reportedly asked a deputy for permission to use the restroom and then left the recycling center on foot.

He was located by law enforcement within the hour in the parking lot of Logan County Department of Job and Family Services, 211 E. Columbus Ave., as previously reported in the Examiner.

Following the incident, Lt. Fitzpatrick said representatives from both agencies sat down and looked at policy and procedural changes that needed to be taken.

Ms. Payne also noted that the deputy on duty is able to watch inmates in all area of the recycling center through a camera surveillance system set up in the deputy’s office area.

For more information about the recycling center, visit www.logancountyrecycles.com.