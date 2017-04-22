Volunteers give thousands of hours to Mary Rutan Hospital

Mary Rutan Hospital paid tribute to its volunteers Friday with a luncheon and recognition service at the Bellefontaine First Church of God.

Among those Mary Rutan Hospital Guild Auxiliary members recognized at a luncheon Friday at the Bellefontaine First Church of God for their hours and/or years of service, were, from the left: seated: Judy Verbsky, Joyce Poling, Imogene Lenhart, Wilma Skelly, Barbara Kerrigan and Mary Rostorfer; center row: Dorothy Notestine, Susan Berry, Betty Hennessy, Diane Fairchild, Susan Holycross, Peggy Brown, Patricia Wallace, Beverly Shroyer and Linda Hicks; and back row: Janet Franz, Wilma Ferguson, Susan Corwin, Marlene Ashbaugh, Robert Notestine, Sherrie Engle, Martha Stanley, Sharon Smith, Maureen Yoder and Sharon Brown. (PHOTO | CHRISTIE BARNS, MRH)

The 94-member MRH Guild contributed more than 11,700 hours of service to the hospital last year.

“What an amazing contribution they have made to our hospital,” said Christie Barns, volunteer coordinator as recognition pins were awarded to those reaching even numbers of hours volunteered.

Mandy Goble, MRH president and CEO, presented an update on the facility and its four pillars of focus: growth, financial responsibility, patient experience and team.

“Health care is best addressed locally,” she said “We believe that as a locally owned and operated facility, we can best care for the people in the community.”

