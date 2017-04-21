Church finds new home, outreach opportunities in former school

A local church is hoping its new home inside a former school will help broaden the reach of its community services.

Heather Wright of Wake Up the World Ministries puts donated food on the shelves of the church’s new pantry inside the former Northeastern Elementary School. The pantry will be open from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 28, and the last Friday of every month. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

Wake Up the World Ministries bought the former Northeastern Elementary School, 600 E. Brown Ave., from the Reality Outreach Church in February and has begun having its regular services there along with its monthly food pantry and God’s Closet clothing distribution.

“We wanted this to be more than a church,” Pastor Terry Robinson said. “This gives us more room to do things and be part of the community and help people how we can.”

Among the church’s projects is a food pantry from 4 to 6 p.m. the last Friday of every month, congregation member Heather Wright said.

In their former location, at the corner of Madriver Street and Columbus Avenue, the food pantry was just a closet, but in the converted school, an entire former classroom is devoted to the pantry and the church even has a few shopping carts for patrons to use.

Read complete story in Friday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!