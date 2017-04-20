Congressman setting autonomous vehicle standards visits TRC

A federal legislator whose subcommittee is setting the rules for autonomous vehicles on U.S. highways visited East Liberty’s Transportation Research Center on Wednesday.

Jason Jenkins, left, manager of project performance in the Transportation Research Center’s Impact Laboratory, explains testing done in the lab to U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, R-Bluffton, chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce’s Subcommittee on Digital Commerce and Consumer Protection, who toured the Logan County testing center on Wednesday afternoon. (PHOTO | TRC)

Rep. Bob Latta, R-Bluffton, chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce’s Subcommittee on Digital Commerce and Consumer Protection, said he spent the morning touring the nation’s largest vehicle proving grounds in order to take a real world perspective back to the Washington chambers where the standards are being set.

“We’ve had three hearings already this year on autonomous vehicles and another one scheduled,” the congressman said in an interview after the tour. “It is very, very important to us in our committee to understand what is happening. We are dealing with all the things they are doing here and if you don’t get to see it in person, it’s difficult to understand everything.”

