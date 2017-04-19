TEXTING TROUBLES

“I did not just run that stop sign!” exclaims Indian Lake High School senior Nicole Pinyerd, pictured, as she struggles to control a distracted driving simulated vehicle. “I never text and drive. I actually watch for people who are doing that and this is why. It’s hard!” She is part of the first group of students at ILHS to operate the driving simulator that can be synched to their phones. Other pupils will have the chance to try out the simulator in the media center during lunch, study hall and class time during the next few weeks. The Bellefontaine Rotary Club and several local businesses raised enough money to purchase the unit through the Maria Tiberi Foundation last spring. The foundation donated a second unit, so now the Bellefontaine Police Department, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office and other area law enforcement agencies work to bring the educational tools to students in local schools, as previously reported in the Examiner. Students Against Destructive Decisions adviser Deb Metzger says this is an important safety reminder just ahead of prom and graduation season. “I think it offers students the opportunity to see just how quickly things can happen when you’re behind the wheel,” she said. In addition, AAA will conduct a safe driving assembly and vehicle checks May 2 at the school. (PHOTO | INDIAN LAKE SCHOOLS)