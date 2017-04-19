Bids sought to replace track

Treasurer to retire

West Liberty-Salem schools soon will begin soliciting bids to replace its aging track.

In a regular school board meeting Tuesday, school officials accepted a plan to advertise for bids and pull together approximately $175,000 for the purpose of installing a new asphalt base and rubber resurface for the high school/middle school track.

Administrators were hoping to avoid a total replacement of the track, but the base of the 20-year-old track is deteriorating and needs replaced now, according to discussion Tuesday.

Should it move forward with the project, the plan is to draw half the cost to replace the track from the district’s general fund, and the other half of the expenses from its permanent improvement fund.

