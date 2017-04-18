Getting out alive

ALICE training offers practical methods to escape active shooter scenario

Riverside Schools staff members, wearing airsoft masks, hold books and other objects to throw at an “intruder” after barricading desks and tables against a classroom door during an ALICE training drill Monday at the school. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

Ten years ago nearly to the day, an armed intruder entered Norris Hall on the Virginia Tech campus and opened fire, killing 32 people and injuring 17.

On that April 16, 2007, day, most of the victims “stayed down” and tried to hide from shooter Seung-Hui Cho, instead of trying to fight back or attempting to flee the building. Although the perpetrator only had an hour’s worth of firearms training, he caused what at the time was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

A different approach to the active shooter scenario — the ALICE method, standing for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate — throws off the attacker and affords a better survival rate when faced with this life-altering situation, speakers said Monday during a presentation of the program by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office to all staff members at Riverside Local Schools. Students were out of school Monday for their final day of spring break.

When a similar tragedy hit close to home at West Liberty-Salem Schools just this year, this same training was credited with potentially saving many lives in the brief minutes that encompassed the Jan. 20 shooting.

Local authorities report that many WL-Salem students and staff members barricaded themselves in classrooms and evacuated through windows when a 17-year-old student opened fire that morning.

Out of the approximately 40 calls received by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center that morning from individuals at the school, Sgt. Ryan Furlong said the majority of 911 callers were in the process of running from the school.

“In the last two calls I received, the two students had made it two miles from the school,” he said.

In contrast, the ALICE training participants had just listened to a 911 call from the 1999 Columbine High School shooting in Colorado, where a librarian ordered all of the students to stay in the library and to “get down,” and hide under desks.

“That’s the difference between how things were done in the past — we took what we learned there and applied it to this training we have today,” Sgt. Furlong said. “We know if people are able to leave the building in any way possible and get away from the threat, they’re more likely to be safe.”

