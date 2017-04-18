Local businesses chip in $2,200 for school security

Graduation, school calendar discussed

Donations to install new security devices throughout Indian Lake schools poured in over the past month, school officials announced Monday at the April school board meeting that also included preparation for graduation and the coming school year.

Superintendent Pat O’Donnell told school board members 13 local businesses contributed a total of $2,200 that will be added to a $9,825 donation from Honda Transmission Manufacturing to install door locking mechanisms for use during an act of violence at the school district.

Read complete BOE NEWS in Tuesday's Examiner.

