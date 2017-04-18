Administrator’s retire/rehire plan announced

District officials at Benjamin Logan schools have developed a plan to accept the retirement of their longtime high school principal and rehire him ahead of next school year.

School board members Monday in a regular meeting accepted the retirement of high school principal Mark Butler effective June 30 for the purpose of retirement. The district, however, intends to rehire Mr. Butler before the start of next school year, according to Monday’s discussion.

State law requires a public hearing and 60 days from the retirement date in order for Mr. Butler to be eligible to be rehired following his retirement.

School officials estimate the arrangement will ultimately save the district about $15,000 per year or more to accept Mr. Butler’s retirement, and then rehire him.

Since 2013, Mr. Butler’s salary has been $96,080.00.

