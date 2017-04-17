Dispatchers: First to arrive on the scene

The very first responders of a traffic crash or structure fire aren’t necessarily law enforcement officers or emergency medical technicians who arrive on site, but the dispatchers coordinating those efforts, often from multiple agencies.

Logan County Sheriff's Office dispatchers Jessica Burtchin, foreground, and Logan Brown handle calls for service April 13 from the sheriff's office dispatch center. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

Occasionally, the same emergency dispatcher directing law enforcement or EMT responses is also asked to look up telephone numbers to clothing department stores by a resident with no better source for the information.

Saturday concluded National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, a nod to the efforts of those public servants heard, but not seen.

“Dispatchers work behind the scenes, and because their work isn’t out in public they can sometimes go unappreciated,” Logan County Sheriff Randy Dodds said.

Read complete story in Monday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!