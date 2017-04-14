Fourth empty bowls event set for May 4

Organizers of the 4th annual Empty Bowls event hope to raise $10,000 this year to continue services to food insecure residents of Logan County while adding new programs to combat child hunger in the community.

Bellefontaine High School Art students, from left, Kierstin Diener, Adam Smith and Mercedes Brown assisted in crafting the bowls applying glaze before the bowls are finish fired. (PHOTO | SUBMITTED)

Hosted by Ohio Hi-Point Career Center, the Empty Bowls offers patrons a beautifully hand-crafted bowl, made by Bellefontaine High School art students, and a simple meal of soup and bread for $15 donation per person. This year the event is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 4.

Empty Bowls is organized through the efforts of a steering committee composed of Hi-Point’s Business Operations Coordinator Don Juanzemis and Communications Coordinator Adam Grillot; Bellefontaine High School Art Teacher Sandy Winter; Logan Acres Director of Campus Marketing, Laura Haverkos and Second Harvest Food Bank staff.

Soups and breads are donated by local restaurants and the event benefits the Second Harvest Food Bank of Logan County.

Mobile Pantry and its local member agency food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters.

Soup Donors committed to date this year include Bob Evans Farms, Green Hills Community, Middleburg United Methodist Church, The Flying Pepper Food Truck, The Marketplace Café, Ohio Hi-Point Culinary Arts Students, Union Station Cafe and Brewfontaine.

Ceramic bowls are donated by various area ceramic artists including locals from The Cracked Pot Studio, and finished by Bellefontaine High School art students.

It is estimated that 14 percent of Logan County residents are food insecure, which is the lack of access, at times, to enough food for an active, healthy life for all household members and limited or uncertain availability of nutritionally adequate foods.

As the only food bank in Clark, Champaign, and Logan counties, Second Harvest Food Bank distributes more than six million pounds of food annually, with 648,165 pounds going directly to benefit Logan County residents, a 6.2 percent increase over 2016.

Second Harvest Food Bank is a member of Feeding America and the Ohio Association of Foodbanks. Second Harvest Food Bank is responsible for safe handling of all food products adhering to state and federal guidelines including providing member oversight to pantries, soup kitchens, and shelters.

For information or to become a sponsor of this year’s Empty Bowl’s event, please contact Rose Bradley at 937-325-8715 ext. 133 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.