Courthouse, land bank, deputies’ pay topics in county

In their third annual “state of the county” address Logan County Commissioners said they hope to unveil a newly remodeled courthouse yet this year, discussed recycling and a new program to address dilapidated housing and fielded a question on law enforcement pay.

LOGAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

Commissioner Tony Core updated the Patriots on the progress of the courthouse and noted that the Saturday edition of the Examiner provided a good update of the status of the project.

He then turned his attention to the unveiling of the project, which he said could be before year’s end.

“We’ve got the exciting stuff coming up, like planning for the grand opening,” he said of the project, which has taken nearly five years to reach its current stage.

Construction crews continue to work inside the courthouse and on the landscaping, but Mr. Core said work is progressing rapidly toward completion. Many of the delays have been caused by past projects that were done without much consideration for the long-term future of the building, he said.

They said they hope the work they are completing — and the documentation of that work — serves as a basis for any future projects to follow.

“We know we won’t be here for long in the grand scheme of things,” Mr. Core said. “It’s about talking to the next generation so they know the importance of this to our history.”

