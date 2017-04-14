2 indicted for major drug operation

CLOSE DYE

A Logan County grand jury handed up 31 indictments this week that included charges against two men involved with a major drug operation on the city’s east side.

Keith A. Close, 37, of 508 Highview Drive, was indicted on first-degree felony trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine charges; trafficking in marjuana, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony; while Dusten D. Dye, 33, of Ludlow Falls, faces trafficking in cocaine, a first-degree felony; and trafficking in marijuana, a fourth-degree felony.

The two men were arrested as part of an operation conducted by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office that culminated in an arrest on the evening of Saturday, March 11.

Mr. Close reportedly admitted to deputies he was selling marijuana and cocaine on a daily basis, and makes $2,000 profit a week selling to approximately 10 to 15 customers. He said he has approximately one pound of marijuana and four ounces of cocaine delivered to him every day.

Mr. Dye was allegedly making the regular drug deliveries and was stopped on a traffic violation while leaving the home.

Almost a half-pound of cocaine, about 11/2 pounds of marijuana and more than $31,000 in cash were seized in what is one of the largest single drug raids in Logan County history.

Other indictments include:

