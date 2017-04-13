Lighting up the darkness

Church puts new spin on Easter egg hunt

Pastor Scott Miller of the Zanesfield United Methodist Church sets up glow-in-the-dark Easter eggs Wednesday afternoon at the church, 2880 Main St., so that the eggs can absorb light in preparation for the After Dark Egg Hunt, slated for 7:30 p.m. Friday. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

Area children will have the chance this Easter weekend try out a little spin on a traditional holiday activity, when a local church hosts an “After Dark Egg Hunt,” complete with glow-in-the-dark eggs and a bonfire and s’mores, hot chocolate and coffee for the evening activity.

The Zanesfield United Methodist Church offers the festivities Friday, with registration starting at 7:30 p.m. and the hunt with 1,100 eggs stuffed with candy and toys at 8 p.m. in the back field behind the 2880 Main St. property in the village. The event is geared for children through fifth-grade and their families.

“In previous years, we’ve just done an Easter egg hunt on Easter Sunday, but this year, we wanted to offer the hunt as an outreach to the community; we’re hoping the rest of the neighborhood will come out and join us,” Pastor Scott Miller said Wednesday while finishing setting up the Easter eggs under indoor lights so they’ll be ready to “glow” Friday evening.

