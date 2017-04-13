Late Mayor Hamilton honored at Democratic dinner

The soft-spoken former mayor, Gail Hamilton, who died Dec. 30 at age 90 was honored during the Logan County Democratic Party’s annual spring dinner Wednesday evening.

The former mayor’s nephew, Michael Hamilton, right, accepts a plaque from Logan County Democratic Party Chairman Adam Brannon during the dinner. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | REUBEN MEES)

Clippings of political advertisements from former Bellefontaine Mayor Gail Hamilton’s run for office were placed on the tables at the Logan County Democratic Party’s spring dinner, which was devoted to the soft-spoken former mayor who died Dec. 30 at age 90.

Party Chairman Adam Brannon, a former Bellefontaine mayor himself, credits Mayor Hamilton as the man who fanned the flames of his interest in politics.

“Gail was a very big mentor to me and probably the reason I got into politics,” he said, prior to the presentation of a plaque to Mr. Hamilton’s nieces, nephews and extended family who were in attendance.

While in seventh-grade, Mr. Brannon said he had a job shadowing assignment. After learning he would not be able to tag along with the U.S. president or Ohio governor, he decided the city mayor would be a fitting substitute.

“I went and asked him and he was very gracious and said in his soft-spoken way, ‘anything he could do to help keep young people interested in public service.’ That became a friendship that lasted all the way up to the current day,” Mr. Brannon said.

Michael Hamilton of Powell, the nephew who accepted the plaque on behalf of the family, said his uncle and godfather would have been honored.

“He certainly deserved this,” the nephew said.

Marion Mayor Scott Schertzer also spoke and urged Democrats to get active as the mid-term election is starting to shape up for 2018.

“For too many years, the Democratic Party statewide has discouraged primaries, but maybe this is the year to encourage them so we get the best quality candidate,” he said, noting that several politicians throughout Ohio have announced they are considering running for governor.

