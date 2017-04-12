Key surprise for stand-out employee

Bellefontaine Elementary School staff members hosted a surprise reception this morning for its head custodian, Joe Williams, who was named the Bellefontaine City School District’s first-ever Classified Employee of the Year Award, as voted upon by the district’s certified and classified staff members.

ABOVE: Bellefontaine Elementary School custodian Joe Williams, left, receives the Bellefontaine City School districts’s first-ever Classified Employee of the year award today from Roger Ely, executive director of administrative services and transportation. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | MANDY LOEHR)

“This is an exciting day for Bellefontaine Elementary School,” Roger Ely, executive director of administrative services and transportation, said during the award presentation. “We received many nominations and will have many good people to recognize in the years ahead, but Joe was the clear stand-out in the year’s nominations.”

Mr. Williams, who has worked in the district since 2009, started as a night custodian at Southeastern Elementary and has served in his current role for the last two school years.

“He’s kind, helpful and demonstrates what a Chieftain leader is,” one nominator wrote.

“He’s always cleaning and working; he’s keeping our new building looking new. He always greets everyone as he’s working,” another individual said.

“The kids love him because he has such a good attitude” and “the pride he puts into everything makes everyone else want to work harder,” other staff members noted.

“You’re much loved and appreciated,” BES Principal Pat Martz said while congratulating the award winner.