Weighty discoveries

Benjamin Logan Elementary School second-graders, from the left, Lylen Sparks, Aaron Roberts and Daimien Shields check out a station demonstrating the difference between mass and weight during COSI’s Astounding Astronomy visit to the school Tuesday. Pupils learned that 10 pounds on Earth would weigh different amounts on other planets and on the moon — such as 3.7 pounds on Mercury and 1.6 pounds on the moon — because of the difference in the strength of gravity in those locations. However, the mass of the object would still be the same. Students also stepped on scales to find out how much they would weigh on other planets. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)