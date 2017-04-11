Board treated to taste of Japanese culture

Energy efficiency savings reported

A team of Bellefontaine Middle School which received a top award at a recent state competition offered a taste of Japanese culture Monday evening to Bellefontaine of Education members.

Members of Bellefontaine Middle School’s Team Japan for the Junior Ohio Model United United Nations program perform a presentation and talent revolving around the history of the Japanese fan Monday evening for the Bellefontaine Schools Board of Education. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

Team Japan members Ally Barker, Montana Buck, Jordan Butler, Katelyn Esh, Mekenzie Flora, Julia Nelson, Tierani Priest, Savannah Robbins, Olivia Ullum and Krista VanBuskirk told the history of the Japanese fan through a presentation and dance during the board meeting at the BMS building.

The pupils won an Outstanding Nation Award and the runner-up Talent Award during March at the 2017 Junior Ohio Model United Nations at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Columbus.

