Grant could secure 2 additional school resource officers

School board approves resolution in support of police department’s application

Two additional full-time school resource officers could be in place in the Bellefontaine City School District beginning with next school year if a grant application by the Bellefontaine Police Department is approved at the state level.

Monday evening, Bellefontaine City Schools board of education members approved a resolution supporting the police department’s application for the Ohio Attorney General’s 2016-17 Drug Use Prevention Grant, which could potentially provide 50 percent of the employment costs for the two additional school resource officers.

The board also voted to financially commit to supplying 75 percent of the remaining cost of the officers’ employment, with the city of Bellefontaine covering the other expenses. The Bellefontaine City Council will vote on a companion resolution during its meeting tonight.

