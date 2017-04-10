Ride for tykes

Bowling Green State University students cross the Great Miami River coming out of Quincy on State Route 235 at noon Saturday as part of the annual Bikes for Tykes ride. A total of 149 college students rode 180 miles north from Franklin, Ohio, to Bowling Green over three days to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network. On their trip through Logan County, they stopped at the Quincy Fire Department where locals and members of the Quincy Temple and Buckeye Gospel Barn fed them energy snacks before sending them on their way. They also stopped at Indian Lake High School for lunch later in the afternoon before making their way toward Ada where they would spend Saturday night. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)