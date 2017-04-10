Pair charged with illegal manufacturing of drugs, trafficking in meth

LATHAM TAYLOR

A Lakeview man and an Urbana woman were arrested for a number of felony drug charges, including illegal manufacturing of drugs and trafficking methamphetamine, following a traffic stop Saturday afternoon.

Deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kevin S. Latham, 45, of 245 Grove St., Lakeview, and Patricia S. Taylor, 33, of Urbana, following the stop at state routes 235 and 47 about 4:10 p.m.

Deputies had been looking for Mr. Latham to serve him with grand jury warrant related to another incident where he had suspected meth and a revolver during a traffic stop.

A deputy on patrol in the area recognized his vehicle Saturday, and initiated the felony stop, ordering Mr. Latham to place his hands outside the driver’s window and then placing him in handcuffs. A marijuana pipe was found in his pants pocket, and he would not give deputies consent to search the vehicle.

The passenger, Ms. Taylor, told deputies she was just receiving a ride from Mr. Latham to her friend’s house.

A Champaign County Sheriff’s Office canine unit responded to the scene, and the dog made a positive hit on the passenger door.

Inside the vehicle, deputies located suspected crystal meth and number of drug paraphernalia items and items related to the manufacturing of meth, including a hand-held propane tank, glue, rubber cement, torch lighter, other lighters, metal push rods, syringe, digital scale with white powder residue, grinder with marijuana residue, scissors, knives, straws and cigarette wraps. A total of $310 in cash also was seized.

Deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office located suspected crystal meth and number of drug paraphernalia items and items related to the manufacturing of meth during a traffic stop Saturday. (PHOTO | SHERIFF’S OFFICE)

Mr. Latham told deputies that all of the items belonged to him. However, during a search of Ms. Taylor at the Logan County Jail, a corrections officer located a case containing crystal meth. She also was charged with illegal conveyance of drugs into a detention facility.

Both defendants were lodged in the jail.